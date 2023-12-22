Eastbourne MP pays tribute to Post Office workers ahead of busy Christmas period
Caroline met with manager of the office Siv Djavanzad and area manager David Newman to see first-hand some of the seasonal pressures the postal services faces.
She also raised several concerns from residents about the town’s postal service and how important post such as NHS letters and special deliveries are prioritised.
She was told unfilled vacancies were not a key issue at this point but the role is clearly physically demanding and cover for staff off sick presented its own challenge. Attracting young new recruits was another important challenge and the MP undertook to connect the new manager with the local Jobcentre Plus who are active in supporting employers’ needs as well as connecting local people with opportunities.
She then chatted with staff, including one who had been with Royal Mail for 43 years.
The Eastbourne MP said: “It was a total hive of activity as you would expect. It was great to chat to members of the team there. One particularly cheery soul was heard singing carols as he went.
“Royal Mail has told me that to safeguard the universal service obligation, the ‘one price goes anywhere’ principle of affordable postal services, it is seeking a change which would see a five-day a week delivery obligation rather than the present six-day legal commitment. I would only support such a move if it came with guarantees of a more reliable service Monday to Friday.
“This is because I have received complaints from residents that deliveries, particularly in Old Town and Willingdon, have been sporadic and slow with important documents delayed due to the lack of a reliable service in some cases.
“It is undoubtedly the case that the business model has changed. I literally saw that in the mountains of parcels.
“I would like to pay tribute to our posties. I know they are well thought of in their neighbourhoods and often go the extra mile.
“There are a number of important reforms to be made in the Eastbourne set-up which should reduce undue pressure on some team members. The computer isn’t always right when rounds are designed – I know that from my own experience of delivering campaign leaflets.”