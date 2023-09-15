Eastbourne MP praises upcoming local event during Prime Minister’s Questions

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell has mentioned the town’s upcoming DigiFest event during Prime Minister’s Questions where she praised its organisers.

Caroline told the House of Commons during its showcase event of the week: “Beautiful Eastbourne is perhaps best known as a top visitor destination, but there is important work being done to put us on the digital map.

“DigiFest, the first local event of its kind, is coming to the Welcome Building next week.

“It will showcase some pretty stellar local tech talent and open doors of opportunity, with an ambition to create 10,000 local jobs in this sector.

“Will the Prime Minister applaud event organisers Chalk Eastbourne and Switchplane, and lay out what the Government are doing to ensure Great Britain - and Eastbourne - is one of the best places in the world to be involved in this continually groundbreaking sector?”

In reply, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “The Government has a mission to make the UK the most innovative economy in the world and the growth of our tech industry is one of the key ways we will achieve that.

“I am delighted to join my honourable friend in thanking and paying tribute to Chalk Eastbourne for its terrific organisation of DigiFest. This is a great example of how, in local areas, we can bring together people to create jobs and opportunity, and ultimately drive the growth that our country wants to see.”

DigiFest, organised by Chalk, will take place all day on Friday, September 22, at the Welcome Building to showcase the town’s digital talent and give visitors the opportunity to chat with digital professionals, make new connections, find work opportunities and build partnerships.

Organisers Chalk Eastbourne – a business-led initiative started in 2020 and run by custom software specialists Switchplane - also hopes the event will kick-start a push to grow the total of digital jobs in Eastbourne to 10,000.

There will be talks, workshops, tours and an exhibition at the event, as well as the opportunity to network and enjoy a drink with other attendees.