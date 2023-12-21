Eastbourne MP shows support to people with vision impairment with Westminster visit

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell, during a visit to a recent Westminster event organised by Guide Dogs, spoke of her support for people with vision impairment.

The charity celebrated campaign successes from 2023, including the requirement that it will see many buses fitted with audio-visual announcements.

Guide Dogs and Mrs Ansell were also both active in reversing plans to close nearly 1000 railway ticket offices - a move the MP said would adversely affect vulnerable passengers.

The Eastbourne MP spoke with guide dog owners and cane users about the differences these changes will make, but also about the many challenges that still need to be tackled to enable people with sight loss to travel and live independently.

Mrs Ansell said: “It was a pleasure to visit Guide Dogs, meet those with visual impairment and their amazing dogs and be able to congratulate all the campaigners for the work they do on behalf of those who need their help.

“The wonderful guide dogs were the stars at the event and I confess to spending a considerable amount of the time down on the floor getting cuddles.

“However, there was a serious side to attending. This charity is a fighter for rights and a fighter to make lives better by pressing government and local authorities, businesses and organisations to do the best they can to help those who need to continue their lives despite vision impairment.