Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell has sponsored a menopause seminar in Westminster for health specialists and providers.

The event, organised with Lewes MP and health minister Maria Caulfield, heard from a panel of specialists, on issues that relate to access to the latest treatment, advice and support.

There was a focus on menopausal women who are neuro-diverse and BAME with advice in emerging employment law issues around the condition.

The seminar was organised by Katie Day, Menopause Specialist of RDP International.

Picture: Caroline Ansell MP

Following the speakers there was Q&A session, a short tour of the House of Commons and the group met with DWP minister Mims Davies, who was very interested to involve those who came to Caroline and Maria’s event in future menopause related initiatives.

“We know the menopause can very detrimentally affect women’s working life in many ways and in a bid to cope with symptoms – many lose confidence, go part time, leave work or do not seek promotion.

“But this can be managed and supported, and it is particularly important we do as women often have symptoms at the height of their career.”

Mrs Ansell explained raising awareness of the condition was important.

She said: “I recently had the privilege of sponsoring a menopause seminar in Westminster alongside Lewes MP and Women's Health Minister, Maria Caulfield. The seminar was organized by Katie Day, a Menopause Specialist and featured a panel of experts who discussed crucial issues related to the latest treatment options, advice, and support for women going through this life transition.

“It's evident that the menopause can significantly impact women's professional lives, causing them to lose confidence, reduce their work hours, or even leave their jobs. We need to change this narrative. Raising awareness about this important phase of life is crucial, especially since menopause education is relatively new in schools. While the younger generations will benefit from improved understanding, there is still work to be done for those who have not had access to such knowledge.