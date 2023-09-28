Eastbourne MP supports kinship carers in Parliament debate

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell (bottom right) with kinship carers, including Wendy Turner (bottom left)

Kinship care is when a child lives full-time, or most of the time, with a relative or friend who isn’t their parent. This is usually because their parents can’t care for them.

On social media Mrs Ansell said: “Kinship care can often be the most secure and loving environment for children who otherwise cannot remain with their parents, but far too frequently the financial pressures this creates, often falling on grandparents, can be immense.

"Many find themselves having to work later in life, which can create a barrier to providing full-time care to a child. It's a heartbreaking tension that many kinship carers experience as they want to offer a stable home but are hindered by work obligations.”

Mrs Ansell added: “Throughout my speech I highlighted the urgency of addressing the needs of kinship carers. The scale of the challenge was brought to light, with a staggering 162,000 children currently in kinship care across England and Wales. This number is more than double the children in foster care, underscoring the magnitude of this often hidden issue.

“Unlike foster carers, the vast majority of kinship carers do not receive a minimum financial allowance to assist with covering expenses. This lack of financial support, coupled with significant variations and disparities in the system, can lead kinship carers to consider transitioning to foster care,- which is often the only way to access reliable financial support.

“It is good news that the government is now bringing forward a kinship care strategy, which will be an important step towards giving carers a better level of recognition and support and represents a promising shift in focus for a group who have been historically undervalued for so long.”

Minister for Children, Families and Wellbeing David Johnston said the government will publish the strategy before the end of the year.