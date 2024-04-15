Eastbourne MP visits Langney Primary School for special Q&A

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell joined Langney Primary School’s Council for a special question and answer session about her work in Westminster and in the town.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 15th Apr 2024, 11:09 BST
She took questions ranging from what led her into politics, her strangest visit and what's the most important thing an MP does.

The Eastbourne MP also had a tour of the school, where she was previously a governor, with headteacher Ben Bowles.

Mrs Ansell said: “It was a delight to head back to the school where I use to be a governor, Langney Primary, for a special meeting of their school Council and a question and answer session about my work in Westminster and across the town.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell joined Langney Primary School’s Council for a special question and answer session about her work in Westminster and in the town.

“I took questions from what led me into politics, where's the strangest place I’ve visited and what's the most important part of my job.

“Getting quizzed by children and hearing their brilliant views is always a highlight for me, thank you to everyone who gave me such a warm welcome.”

