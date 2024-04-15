Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She took questions ranging from what led her into politics, her strangest visit and what's the most important thing an MP does.

The Eastbourne MP also had a tour of the school, where she was previously a governor, with headteacher Ben Bowles.

Mrs Ansell said: “It was a delight to head back to the school where I use to be a governor, Langney Primary, for a special meeting of their school Council and a question and answer session about my work in Westminster and across the town.

“I took questions from what led me into politics, where's the strangest place I’ve visited and what's the most important part of my job.