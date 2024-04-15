Eastbourne MP visits Langney Primary School for special Q&A
She took questions ranging from what led her into politics, her strangest visit and what's the most important thing an MP does.
The Eastbourne MP also had a tour of the school, where she was previously a governor, with headteacher Ben Bowles.
Mrs Ansell said: “It was a delight to head back to the school where I use to be a governor, Langney Primary, for a special meeting of their school Council and a question and answer session about my work in Westminster and across the town.
“Getting quizzed by children and hearing their brilliant views is always a highlight for me, thank you to everyone who gave me such a warm welcome.”
