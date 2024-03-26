Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bid was successful and the 99-year-old hall will now need to raise around £110,000 in match funding to get the project off the ground.

Hall goers currently range from four to 95, the MP explained. Annual footfall is estimated at 15,000.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell has welcomed £450,000 of government money going to save Meads Parish Hall after working with the minister and community leaders to secure the money. Picture: Caroline Ansell

“I am delighted to help secure this money - yet more government investment for our town and for a wonderful cause,” said the MP.

“Meads Parish Hall is a much loved, much used community space but it had come to a critical point in its century long history and without government community ownership funding, its future was at real risk.

"As a ‘gateway’ building to Meads Street, it epitomises the very real sense of place people in this part of town enjoy and I couldn’t be more delighted we have been successful.

"It sits at the heart of community life, hosts an impressive calendar of events and a multitude of classes. Put simply, it brings people together and it’s even used as a polling station during elections.

"Huge congratulations to the Trustees and supporters on a very strong bid.