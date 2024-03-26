Eastbourne MP welcomes grant to save ‘much loved’ parish hall
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mrs Ansell invited Meads councillor Robert Smart and trustee of Meads Parish Hall Mitch Peacock to meet with the levelling up minister Jacob Young in Westminster to talk about the future of the hall and how it could access money from the Community Ownership Fund.
The bid was successful and the 99-year-old hall will now need to raise around £110,000 in match funding to get the project off the ground.
Hall goers currently range from four to 95, the MP explained. Annual footfall is estimated at 15,000.
“I am delighted to help secure this money - yet more government investment for our town and for a wonderful cause,” said the MP.
“Meads Parish Hall is a much loved, much used community space but it had come to a critical point in its century long history and without government community ownership funding, its future was at real risk.
"As a ‘gateway’ building to Meads Street, it epitomises the very real sense of place people in this part of town enjoy and I couldn’t be more delighted we have been successful.
"It sits at the heart of community life, hosts an impressive calendar of events and a multitude of classes. Put simply, it brings people together and it’s even used as a polling station during elections.
"Huge congratulations to the Trustees and supporters on a very strong bid.
“There is a way to go yet on the fundraising front but what an excellent start.”