A mum in Eastbourne has revealed how joining a weight loss group was the end of dieting for her.

Emma Baldock said she’s tried ‘every diet out there’ and nothing was working for her. She’d try sticking to soups, not eating at all, and even pills that claimed to suppress your diet. This resulted in her eating in secret, feeling guilty and sluggish.

Emma said: “Becoming a mum, I so desperately wanted to conquer my lifelong weight problem as I was mixing with other parents much slimmer and fitter than myself. The guilt really eats you up making you feel sad, angry, helpless, useless.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eventually Emma joined a local Slimming World group and she said she ‘instantly felt positive’ by hearing about the results of people around her.

Eastbourne mum ‘conquers lifelong weight problem’ - Emma Baldock before and after (photos from Slimming World)

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I suddenly found the belief that I could do this. Great food too, no cutting foods out or not being able to socialise because I was dieting - it felt liberating. The excitement six weeks in that I was still losing weight and living everyday life with my family on board was fantastic.”

Emma said being part of a group meant everyone supported each other and if she had questions they would come up with solutions and act as her ‘cheerleaders’. In the end Emma lost more than four stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Upon reaching my target weight I then ensured I continued to get the support by going to a morning group with the children and there I met a lot of lifelong friends also with children who could relate to the highs and lows of being a slimmer. Now running my own groups I take great pride in seeing the community spirit, friendships and support that members show. There really is nothing like it. I feel I am a completely different person in my mindset. Always a glass half full looking for the positives and the ‘go get it’ attitude.”

Now Emma is a consultant to help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastbourne mum ‘conquers lifelong weight problem’ - Emma Baldock before and after (photos from Slimming World)

Research from Slimming World says many UK adults are currently trying to diet in secret. Dr Jacquie Lavin, special advisor on the Science of Weight Management at Slimming World, said: “Slimming World members say that it’s the shared motivation, plus feeling valued, cared for and understood, which act as a powerful and positive incentive to lose weight, and to keep going if you’re struggling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said accountability of attending a weekly group is a key factor. A Slimming World survey found 90 per cent of members said the private weekly weigh-in was a key factor in helping them lose weight successfully, for 81 per cent it’s the eating plan, and for 73 per cent it’s the support from other members.