Eastbourne named 'man cave' capital of the South East
A man cave, which has seen a rise in popularity over the past few years, is a room or part of a home used to relax, pursue hobbies, or work out.
Last year people in the UK searched for man caves (and 652 related key words), an average of 85,000 times a month.
New search engine analysis by experts at Mobile Annexe has revealed Eastbourne is the man cave capital of the South East.
Last year, man caves were searched an average of 710 times a month.
When we take the population into account, that’s an average of 698 searches per 100 thousand residents a month – the highest in the South East.
When compared to the rest of the UK, Eastbourne came 15th.
Gary Clayden-Smith, from Mobile Annexe, said: “With a rise in homeworking following lockdown and Covid, it’s understandable that people want a dedicated place to escape work."