New research by luxury staycation experts Together Travel has revealed that people in the Eastbourne area search for romantic getaways more than anywhere else in the region.

On average, locals search for romantic holidays (and over 10,000 related terms) 2790 times a month.

Per 10,000 people that’s 275 searches a month, the highest in the South East.

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Eastbourne has been named the South East’s romance capital. Picture: Jon Rigby

When compared to the rest of the UK, Eastbourne came in fifth.

Zak Ali, from together travel, said: “there’s no better way to woo your loved one than taking them away somewhere special.

“With the rise of hybrid and stay-at-home working, it’s now more important than ever to spend time with a loved one somewhere fresh.