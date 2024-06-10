Angie and Alberto Mendonca have worked at the hospital for more than 50 years combined and both worked tirelessly through the Covid-19 pandemic to keep the service running.

Angie, who describes Alberto as ‘the perfect man’, said she ‘never in a million years’ thought they’d be able to marry due to ‘finances and circumstances’.

Then, in 2023, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and given 12 to 18 months to live, leading the couple of 16 years to decide it was time to create as many special memories as possible.

Following a huge community effort, the NHS heroes were able to tie the knot in a stunning ceremony at All Saints Chapel in Meads on Saturday, May 18.

Angie said: “It was a fabulous day, it went by so quick.

“You know when you’re in a bit of a daze, you go from one thing to another, and everything looked so beautiful.

“It was just amazing. I can’t thank everybody enough who contributed and helped.”

The day was made possible thanks to fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee who rallied generous residents and businesses across Eastbourne.

The father and daughter duo, who have previously arranged two community weddings, said: “The day was full of joy, happiness, laughter and tears with many wonderful surprises, including a fleet of 12 luxury cars including a 1954 silver Rolls Royce, Ferraris, Lamborghinis, a Porsche and others which took Angie and her six bridesmaids in convoy along the seafront to [the] chapel.

“Lots of local businesses kindly stepped forward to offer their services for free or for a reduced price. We would especially like to thank Dariana and her team at All Saints chapel, Plan Ahead, Jade Powers, Hand Picked Flowers, photographer Sam Stephenson, The Grand Hotel, The Cavendish Hotel, Moss and Co, Makeup by JC, hairdresser Leanne Bone at Lavida, and The Lamb Old Town.

“Other local businesses who have generously donated towards the day include Sussex Cars, Helix Law, PJ Skips, Madeira Windows, Club Class Insurance, AMS and Abacus Flame.

“The award winning Bourne Chorus sang during the ceremony and in the evening the brilliant Hollie Poole performed as well as having entertainment from magic man Justin Saul.

“Other businesses that made the day special were Corro’s – who provided a box of bacon rolls for the drivers – Gavin and the team at Rustico for providing 40 pizzas in the evening.

"The amazing cake was provided by Jo Rivett and the incredible balloon arches were provided by Keri at Bow and Balloons. Thank you to videographer Olivia from One More Shot.”

Don also expressed thanks to all those who donated to a fundraiser which exceeded £7,000 and helped make the wedding possible.

Angie is currently receiving chemotherapy at the DGH where she is looked after by a ‘whole different league’ of nurses.

She said: “I love my job. I love all the people I work with. Working there and being treated there, I suppose it would feel more comfortable to me.

"They’ve been nothing but lovely. I don’t think I could’ve hoped for better care.”

1 . Eastbourne NHS hero with terminal cancer gets dream wedding Alberto and Angie Photo: Sam Stephenson

2 . Eastbourne NHS hero with terminal cancer gets dream wedding Angie and Alberto's wedding Photo: Contributed

3 . Eastbourne NHS hero with terminal cancer gets dream wedding Angie with her bridesmaids Photo: Sam Stephenson