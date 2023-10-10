Eastbourne nursing home resident to celebrate huge milestone as she turns 105
Born on October 13 1918, Florence “Roni” Boulton was one of three children and grew up in Southend.
Roni spent the first two years of her life very poorly and was in a coma for a year and doctor’s said she would never be well and would be affected mentally.
Undeterred Roni went on to gain a degree in horticulture, despite her father saying it was not for ladies.
Roni later became a radar mechanic and was transferred to 737 squadron where she trained pilots on the use of radar.
In the late 1950’s Roni got married but did not have any children of her own.
All through Roni's life, including World War Two, she collected steiff bears and made them into characters, she sent these bears to Great Ormand street children's hospital along with short stories of their adventures.