BREAKING
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary

Eastbourne nursing home resident to celebrate huge milestone as she turns 105

A resident at a nursing home in Eastbourne will be celebrating a huge milestone when she turns 105 years old.
By Sam Pole
Published 10th Oct 2023, 07:43 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 07:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Born on October 13 1918, Florence “Roni” Boulton was one of three children and grew up in Southend.

Roni spent the first two years of her life very poorly and was in a coma for a year and doctor’s said she would never be well and would be affected mentally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Undeterred Roni went on to gain a degree in horticulture, despite her father saying it was not for ladies.

Most Popular
Born on October 13 1918, Florence “Roni” Boulton was one of three children and grew up in Southend and will be celebrating her 105th birthday. Picture: Woodside HallBorn on October 13 1918, Florence “Roni” Boulton was one of three children and grew up in Southend and will be celebrating her 105th birthday. Picture: Woodside Hall
Born on October 13 1918, Florence “Roni” Boulton was one of three children and grew up in Southend and will be celebrating her 105th birthday. Picture: Woodside Hall

Roni later became a radar mechanic and was transferred to 737 squadron where she trained pilots on the use of radar.

In the late 1950’s Roni got married but did not have any children of her own.

All through Roni's life, including World War Two, she collected steiff bears and made them into characters, she sent these bears to Great Ormand street children's hospital along with short stories of their adventures.

Related topics:Southend