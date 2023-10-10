Eastbourne nursing home resident to celebrate huge milestone as she turns 105

A resident at a nursing home in Eastbourne will be celebrating a huge milestone when she turns 105 years old.

Roni spent the first two years of her life very poorly and was in a coma for a year and doctor’s said she would never be well and would be affected mentally.

Undeterred Roni went on to gain a degree in horticulture, despite her father saying it was not for ladies.

Born on October 13 1918, Florence “Roni” Boulton was one of three children and grew up in Southend and will be celebrating her 105th birthday. Picture: Woodside Hall

Roni later became a radar mechanic and was transferred to 737 squadron where she trained pilots on the use of radar.

In the late 1950’s Roni got married but did not have any children of her own.