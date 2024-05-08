Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposal sought to convert the current building at St Marks, in Upperton Road, into 51 flats; 48 studio flats and three two bedroom flats.

The current 32 parking slots and four disability bays at the town centre site will be kept for residents.

St Marks, in Upperton Road, was the East Sussex County Council main office for children’s service for under 18s and their families. The existing building was built in the 1960s.

51 new flats will be coming to Eastbourne after plans to convert a former council office building has been approved.