Eastbourne office block to be converted to 51 new flats
The proposal sought to convert the current building at St Marks, in Upperton Road, into 51 flats; 48 studio flats and three two bedroom flats.
The current 32 parking slots and four disability bays at the town centre site will be kept for residents.
St Marks, in Upperton Road, was the East Sussex County Council main office for children’s service for under 18s and their families. The existing building was built in the 1960s.
Extension plans to create 14 new homes at the Eastbourne council office block had also been approved following multiple previous refusals.
The planning officers report stated: “The development shall not be occupied until a parking area has been provided in accordance with the approved plans and the area shall thereafter be retained for that use and shall not be used other than for the parking of motor vehicles.
