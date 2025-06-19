An Eastbourne photographer has captured a stunning photo of seals near Beachy Head.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tadas Kaminskas photographed the gorgeous mammals lounging on rocks, with Beachy Head Lighthouse in the background.

Others are seen swimming in the sea, with one popping its head out of the water behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The photo has delighted residents, getting more than 1,000 ‘likes’ on Tadas’s Facebook page: TK Photography.

Seals near Beachy Head. Photo: TK Photography

While seals are a lovely sight to see along our coastline, it’s important to remember to keep your distance to ensure they don’t feel threatened.

The charity said while seals may allow people to approach them, they don’t appreciate ‘excessive disturbance’.

If you are ever concerned about a seal’s health, do not approach them and instead contact East Sussex WRAS on 0300 10 26 999 or British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) on 01825 765 546.