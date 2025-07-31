Eastbourne Pier closes due to damage

Eastbourne Coastguard were called to the pier on Tuesday, July 29 to assess the damage which was reported by a member of the public.

A spokesperson for the Coastguard said: “Once on scene, teams were deployed to locate and assess the damage safely, the area was cordoned off by our teams then shortly after the pier itself was closed by management."

The pier’s owner, Sheikh Abid Gulzar, said repairs were carried out ‘immediately’.

“The Pier was closed at 7.30pm, 30 mins before its closing time,” he said.

"The repairs were carried out immediately and the Pier was open next day as normal.”