Eastbourne Pier ranked seventh best in the UK by national publication

Eastbourne Pier has been ranked as the seventh best pier in the UK by a national publication.

The Telegraph compared 60 piers across the UK, awarding them points based on their performance in various categories, including year built (with the oldest piers earning the most points), length (the longer the better), TripAdvisor rating, Google rating, number and quality (according to Google ratings) of its food and drink outlets and the quality of the seaside town where it is found (according to Which?).

Of the 60 piers across the United Kingdom, Eastbourne was ranked seventh ahead of fellow East Sussex competitor Brighton as well as Clacton and Folkestone.

The publication said of the pier in Eastbourne: “This splendid sliver of seaside infrastructure, decorating the East Sussex coast, was never the longest result of the Victorian pier-building frenzy.

Eastbourne Pier has been ranked as the seventh best pier in the UK by a national publication. Picture: Staff

"At 1,000ft this 1870 debutante is less than half the length of its Essex near-contemporary at Walton-on-the-Naze, and less than a third of the scale of Merseyside behemoth Southport Pier, which arrived a decade earlier in 1860. And it has seen happier times.

"The last of its theatres, which doubled as a machine-gun placement during the war, fell prey to fire in 1970; a significant blaze, ably tackled, might have destroyed the whole structure in 2014.

"But it clings to the era of its birth in its Victorian Team Rooms and 1901 Jazz Lounge and has enjoyed Grade II*-listed status since 2009.

Southend Pier was named as the best in the United Kingdom by the publication, with Llandudno Pier and Cromer Pier finishing second and third respectively.