Eastbourne pizzeria helps Heron Park pupils celebrate end of SAT exams

Claudio Ganadu, Managing Director of the local cluster of Neapolitan Street Food Eateries, said when asked, "If we could help reward the children in some way… I thought, what better than some of Nonna’s favourite pizza!! We have eight eateries dotted across East Sussex and have recently opened two new restaurants, one in Eastbourne and another in Hailsham, so always happy to step in to support our local community”
Pictured : Mrs Richardson, Acting Head of School, with some of the Year 6 prefects.
Mrs Richardson said, "These tests come as a result of seven years of preparation for our hardworking Year 6 pupils, of which there are 60, so it was amazing to be able to offer them a reward at the end of the week by way of some pizza, a drinks and ice pops.”