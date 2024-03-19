Eastbourne planners have called on developers to provide revised designs for a major retirement living complex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday (March 18), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee unanimously chose to defer plans to build 137 “apartments for older people” to the east of Martinique Way in Sovereign Harbour.

While the proposals had been recommended for approval, councillors felt the scheme was too large and out of character with the surrounding area.

As a result, the committee opted to defer the application and directed officers to negotiate amendments with developer Untold Living (also known as Martinique Way Village Limited).

How the Martinique Way, Eastbourne, retirement apartments could look

The committee asked the developer for a reduction in the number of units, smaller buildings and a ‘revisited design reflecting the maritime outlook’.

If the negotiations result in amended proposals, the scheme is expected to return to the committee for further discussion. If not, the scheme will be refused under powers delegated to officers.

Before making its decision, the committee heard from Caroline Lineham from the Sovereign Harbour Residents Association, a group which had raised strong objections to the proposals.

Ms Lineham said: “The decision you will make tonight will change the Eastbourne skyline for generations to come. You have one change to get the development of site one right.

“If this proposal goes ahead it will be a significant landmark visible from Hastings to Beachy Head. Do you want your legacy to be the council that allowed a mammoth and unnecessary overdevelopment?“Or do you want to be remembered as the public servants who conserved and curated the seafront, the coastline, the integrity of our historic buildings and considered the real housing needs of the people they represent.”

The committee also heard from Jonathan Buckwell, an agent acting on behalf of Untold Living. Mr Buckwell said: “It is important to recognise that this isn’t just a development project to [Untold Living]; this is a facility that they will operate, so they will be part of a community in the longer term.

“It is a scheme that will provide homes, create jobs, help free up under-occupied family housing and create investment in Eastbourne.”

He added: “Everything is designed for older people who have a greater need for assistance. Communal spaces and activities are plentiful and their use encouraged to create a community.

“All residents here can benefit from 24-hour care if they need it, with staff available to help day and night. Residents can have meals cooked for them every day, staff can do their cleaning or shopping, check up on residents and give day-to-day medical care when required, reducing pressure on the NHS.”

Untold Living — which operates similar facilities in Shropshire, Wiltshire and Crawley, West Sussex — had said the apartments would have been available to buy, to rent or to purchase via shared ownership.

The proposed complex would have also included staff facilities, a cafe/restaurant and a community space in addition to the apartments. According to Untold Living, this facility would have provided around 24 new full time jobs.

The development site itself had previously been earmarked for development, becoming known locally as “site one” through an earlier planning application.

This earlier scheme (from another developer), saw permission granted to build 62 apartments in two residential blocks on the same site, along with 10 houses to its south. While the houses have already been built, construction of the apartments did not take place.

Untold Living’s proposals would have been larger in scale than these previously-approved plans, with the apartments to be set out across three buildings. The tallest point of these buildings would have stood at seven storeys high.