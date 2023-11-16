Eastbourne Police conduct patrols in town centre
The patrols come as part of the police’s ‘commitment to keeping communities safe’.
During the patrols, offices checked in on local businesses and market stalls ahead of the busy Christmas period as well as as well as to talk to the public about the various operations that the police are running.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “As part of our continued commitment to keeping communities safe, officers deployed from our Eastbourne Police POD into the evening last night conducting a number of patrols and speaking with both residents and shoppers.
"PCSOs took the opportunity to continue sharing information and support around #OpSceptre (our response to knife crime) from the morning's Operation Sceptre engagement event, as well as checking in on local businesses and market stalls as we head into the Christmas shopping season to offer crime prevention advice and support.”