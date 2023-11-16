Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The patrols come as part of the police’s ‘commitment to keeping communities safe’.

During the patrols, offices checked in on local businesses and market stalls ahead of the busy Christmas period as well as as well as to talk to the public about the various operations that the police are running.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “As part of our continued commitment to keeping communities safe, officers deployed from our Eastbourne Police POD into the evening last night conducting a number of patrols and speaking with both residents and shoppers.

Police in Eastbourne conducted late night patrol in the town centre on Wednesday, November 15. Picture: Eastbourne Police