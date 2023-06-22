The patrols were conducted as police try to continue to stop drug use in the county.
In a statement, a spokesperoson for Eastbourne Police said: “Already this week a number of patrols have taken place across Eastbourne in various locations, keeping an eye out for suspicious activities and to act as a deterrent to disrupt any crime and drug use.
“Our targeted patrols to interrupt those who conduct drug crime in our town; and create a hostile environment for them to work in continues all year round to help protect communities from drug related harm.
“Earlier this month our Op Centurion Team celebrated disrupting its 300th drugs line in Sussex and Surrey.
“Residents are encouraged to continue reporting crime, including drug use and suspicious activities to us online, or by calling 101 – all reports help to direct our patrols in areas most affected.