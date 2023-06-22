Eastbourne Police have conducted a number of patrols to help deter drug use and prevent crime in the town.

The patrols were conducted as police try to continue to stop drug use in the county.

In a statement, a spokesperoson for Eastbourne Police said: “Already this week a number of patrols have taken place across Eastbourne in various locations, keeping an eye out for suspicious activities and to act as a deterrent to disrupt any crime and drug use.

“Our targeted patrols to interrupt those who conduct drug crime in our town; and create a hostile environment for them to work in continues all year round to help protect communities from drug related harm.

Eastbourne Police have conducted a number of patrols to help deter drug use and prevent crime in the town. Pic by Eastbourne Police

“Earlier this month our Op Centurion Team celebrated disrupting its 300th drugs line in Sussex and Surrey.