Eastbourne Police conduct road safety checks following reports of speeding around schools

In a statement Sussex Police said: “In the last few weeks a number of road safety checks, including those for excess speed have been conducted by your Neighbourhood Policing Team across Eastbourne.“This included checks here along Sevenoaks Road following concerns from parents of speeding vehicles around school collection time; Officers conducted these checks with the aim of providing a visible presence to help reinforce the limit for the road, as well as to help keep local children and parents safe - should this continue to be an issue in the area further checks including enforcement checks will be conducted.“Road safety checks are a regular occurrence as part of our commitment to road safety for all, and we continue to encourage residents to report areas of concern so that appropriate Police action can be taken.”