Eastbourne Police conduct vehicle safety checks following reports of speeding

Eastbourne Police have conducted vehicle safety checks after reports of speeding in the town.

By Sam Pole
Published 18th May 2023, 15:51 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 15:53 BST

Officers from the Police conducted the checks following reports from a number of residents about speeding in both the Priory Road and Prince William Parade areas on the evening of Thursday, May 11.

In a statement, Eastbourne Police said: “Following a number of reports from residents around both Priory Road and Prince William Parade in Eastbourne, local Officers took to the streets during the evening of the 11th of May to conduct vehicle safety checks for excess speeding.

“We are pleased to report that during the course of our checks, only one vehicle was recorded exceeding the limit - we appreciate that whilst we can not be everywhere at all time, we are only too aware these roads are a hotspot location for speeding and would like to reassure residents further checks will be conducted at varying times.”

Related topics:Eastbourne Police