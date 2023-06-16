NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy

Eastbourne Police set to conduct anti-social behaviour patrols in town

Eastbourne Police are set to conduct anti-social behaviour patrols in the town this evening (Friday, June 16) and Saturday, June 17.
By Sam Pole
Published 16th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 14:53 BST

The patrols aim to tackle anti-social behaviour and prevent them from happening in the town.

In a statement, Eastbourne Police said: “Our additional ASB targeting patrols tonight and Saturday night between 5.30pm to 10.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Call 07785 372050 to report anti-social behaviour (ASB) directly to officers out in the town centre, community parks and your seafront.

Most Popular
Eastbourne Police are set to conduct anti-social behaviour patrols in the town this evening (Friday, June 16) and Saturday, June 17.Eastbourne Police are set to conduct anti-social behaviour patrols in the town this evening (Friday, June 16) and Saturday, June 17.
Eastbourne Police are set to conduct anti-social behaviour patrols in the town this evening (Friday, June 16) and Saturday, June 17.

“Each weekend, additional officers head out on patrol in areas which have seen an increase in or reporting of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and youth related crime and disorder - these areas are directed by your reports, please continue to use the contact number provided at weekends, and report ASB at the time it is happening.

“Outside of these time, please continue to report ASB online or to 101 - in an emergency/crime in action always call 999.”

Related topics:Eastbourne Police