Eastbourne Police set to conduct anti-social behaviour patrols in town

Eastbourne Police are set to conduct anti-social behaviour patrols in the town this evening (Friday, June 16) and Saturday, June 17.

The patrols aim to tackle anti-social behaviour and prevent them from happening in the town.

In a statement, Eastbourne Police said: “Our additional ASB targeting patrols tonight and Saturday night between 5.30pm to 10.30pm.

“Call 07785 372050 to report anti-social behaviour (ASB) directly to officers out in the town centre, community parks and your seafront.

“Each weekend, additional officers head out on patrol in areas which have seen an increase in or reporting of anti-social behaviour (ASB) and youth related crime and disorder - these areas are directed by your reports, please continue to use the contact number provided at weekends, and report ASB at the time it is happening.