Eastbourne police urge business owners to check security following numerous burglaries

Police in Eastbourne are urging business owners to check their security following a number of burglaries in the town over the past week.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said: “With a number of business burglaries reported this week in Eastbourne, we are advising business owners to check their current security ahead of the weekend.

"Identify areas that may be vulnerable to forced entry, check doors and windows are closed, and alarms are set before closing/leaving the premises.