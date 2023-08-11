BREAKING
Eastbourne police urge business owners to check security following numerous burglaries

Police in Eastbourne are urging business owners to check their security following a number of burglaries in the town over the past week.
By Sam Pole
Published 11th Aug 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said: “With a number of business burglaries reported this week in Eastbourne, we are advising business owners to check their current security ahead of the weekend.

"Identify areas that may be vulnerable to forced entry, check doors and windows are closed, and alarms are set before closing/leaving the premises.

“We know you have invested a great deal of time, energy and money in your business premises; burglars make it their business to break in, don't give them the opportunity by ensuring your property is secure.”

