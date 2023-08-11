Eastbourne police urge business owners to check security following numerous burglaries

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Police said: “With a number of business burglaries reported this week in Eastbourne, we are advising business owners to check their current security ahead of the weekend.
"Identify areas that may be vulnerable to forced entry, check doors and windows are closed, and alarms are set before closing/leaving the premises.
“We know you have invested a great deal of time, energy and money in your business premises; burglars make it their business to break in, don't give them the opportunity by ensuring your property is secure.”