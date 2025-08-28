A prank sign has convinced some Eastbourne residents that a £1 payment is required for sitting on benches.

The sign, titled ‘Public Bench Charging Scheme’, was spotted on a seafront bench by resident Alin Daniel Bădilă.

It read: “From 1st September, all benches in Eastbourne will be subject to a small usage fee.

"Payment must be made prior to sitting.”

The 'hoax' sign. Photo: Alin Daniel Bădilă

It specified that a £1 charge would be necessary to sit for 30 minutes, and encouraged residents to scan a QR code to make payment or be subject to a £1,000 penalty fee.

Discussing the sign on social media, one resident said: “This got to be a joke! I’ll sit on the floor thank you.”

Another said: “This must be a joke, it's ridiculous if it's true.”

Several people also shared concerns over the QR code potentially leading to a scam. However, if you were to scan the code, it would lead you to a music video for Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ on YouTube.

While the sign featured an Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) logo, the authority has confirmed the sign was the work of a prankster.

An EBC spokesperson said: “This sign was a hoax and has been removed.”