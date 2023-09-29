Eastbourne primary schools participate in inaugural Black Robin Farm Challenge
The challenge provided an opportunity for the teams to use their creativity to help plan a new ‘education courtyard’ at Black Robin Farm, that is to be re-purposed as a combined arts and education centre in conjunction with Towner Eastbourne and supported by the government’s levelling-up fund following a successful bid by Eastbourne Borough Council.
Whilst doing this, the teams gave consideration to the various construction jobs and skills that would be required on-site to complete the work.
Following presentations by Eastbourne Borough Council and CITB, the teams created their site plans with associated activities for visitors, produced a construction and skills poster, made a bird feeder with support from Creative Force, produced an advert for Eastbourne Youth Radio and gave a final presentation to the judges.
Representatives from Eastbourne Borough Council, CITB, Creative Force and Eastbourne EBP were on hand to assist the teams and to help with judging. The Mayor, Cllr Candy Vaughan, attended to help with judging and to present the prizes.
The teams were judged on their site plans, activities, creative task, poster, radio advert and final presentation plus how well they all worked as a team. “We were blown-away with their ideas, enthusiasm and final presentations”, commented the judges afterwards.
The event recognised the wide range of construction jobs and skills that would be required to bring this exciting development to fruition in 2025 and helped put some real business lessons into context. As well as making learning fun, it also encouraged teamwork and helped the pupils to develop their practical skills.
Faiza Shafeek, Chairman of Eastbourne EBP said:“We were very pleased to be working with schools on this new event and grateful to everyone who supported the event”
The winners, Parkland Junior School received book tokens with runners-up St Andrew’s Prep receiving pens and a ‘flying bird’. All teams received a book about construction jobs/skills for the school library and everyone received a Visit Eastbourne pencil and a special certificate recognising their achievement.