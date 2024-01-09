Eastbourne printing and design services praised by MP during visit
Lotus Labels, located in Alder Close offers various printing and design services including labels and folded carton packaging.
Mrs Ansell met with co-owner of Lotus Labels, Andreas Schillinger to discuss the business's achievements and some of its challenges.
During her tour learned about the array of specialist equipment used in the production process including flexo and digital printing presses, finishing and cutting machines and the production machines.
The Eastbourne MP said: "What a treat to visit this cutting-edge business right here in Eastbourne that is employing people, investing, and is environmentally conscious.
“In my previous life as a teacher I was very fond of a label and we would just print them on a small printer, but it was amazing to see label printing at such a huge scale, and in Eastbourne."
“Many thanks to everyone at Lotus Labels for the friendly welcome.”