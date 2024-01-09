An Eastbourne printing and design service has been praised by the town’s MP Caroline Ansell during a recent tour by her.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lotus Labels, located in Alder Close offers various printing and design services including labels and folded carton packaging.

Mrs Ansell met with co-owner of Lotus Labels, Andreas Schillinger to discuss the business's achievements and some of its challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During her tour learned about the array of specialist equipment used in the production process including flexo and digital printing presses, finishing and cutting machines and the production machines.

An Eastbourne printing and design service has been praised by the town’s MP Caroline Ansell during a recent tour by her. Picture: Caroline Ansell

The Eastbourne MP said: "What a treat to visit this cutting-edge business right here in Eastbourne that is employing people, investing, and is environmentally conscious.

“In my previous life as a teacher I was very fond of a label and we would just print them on a small printer, but it was amazing to see label printing at such a huge scale, and in Eastbourne."