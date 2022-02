New data released has revealed the most expensive neighbourhoods in the town.

The figures, sourced from the ONS using Land Registry data, shows the median price paid in each neighbourhood in the 12 months to June 2021.

Here we provide the median price paid in each of the 13 neighbourhoods in Eastbourne, ranked from cheapest to most expensive.

1. The lowest average property price in Eastbourne is in the King Edward’s Parade area, where the average price is just £198,750. Photo Sales

2. The average property price is in the Pier area is £206,500, the second lowest average in Eastbourne. Photo Sales

3. The average property price in Hampden Park North is £226,500 Photo Sales

4. The average property price in Upperton is £242,500 Photo Sales