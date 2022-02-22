Eastbourne pupil helps launch radio show into space – and sets a new Guinness World Record

Oliver Davies, who attends Gildredge House School, was part of the Fun Kids radio show that was sent to deep space at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London, last night (February 21).

Oliver attended the event along with some of the other children who participated, British astronaut Tim Peake, and officials from Guinness World Records who confirmed that a new record had been set.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver’s mum, Wendy Davis, said, “Oliver was so excited to be part of such a historic event, he absolutely loves space and science so this was a dream come true to be part of something so special and meet an inspirational person such as Tim Peake.

Oliver Davies, who attends Gildredge House School, with British astronaut Tim Peake at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, London, last night (February 21). SUS-220222-171039001

“He applied online a few months ago with a digital radio station called Fun Kids Radio, he had to record his answers to a number of questions and these were sent into space as part of the radio show.

“I’m so incredibly proud of Oliver, he is such a kind, thoughtful and brave person. He took it all in his stride and enjoyed every moment! He is always thinking of others so it’s so nice that he got to enjoy something for him.”

Funs Kids, a children’s radio station, asked for children to send in clips to the project, named Mission Transmission.

Those attending the event last night then hit a big red button that launched the 30 minutes of audio, featuring the voices of children from across the country, light-years into deep space.

The Eastbourne lad was part of the Fun Kids radio show that was sent to deep space. SUS-220222-171027001

For Oliver, the universal scale and fun of this occasion served as a respite from the responsibility he has taken on at such a young age, according to his mum.

Wendy added, “ When Oliver was just eight years old, I collapsed in the middle of the night and Oliver had to call an ambulance. He saved my life that night.

“I went on to have open heart surgery and Oliver was recognised with a bravery award from CBBC and the show Operation Ouch. I also had a stroke six months ago which has meant Oliver has had to help me with daily tasks and help more at home.

“I’m a single parent so it’s just the two of us which had made us really close but has also meant a lot more responsibility for Oliver which he takes in his stride. He is a very mature and sensible young man so it’s nice when he gets to do something like this event where he gets to enjoy being a kid.

Officials from Guinness World Records attended the event and confirmed that a new record had been set. SUS-220222-171108001