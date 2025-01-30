Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two puppies who were rescued alongside 34 others from a ‘boiling hot’ caravan in Eastbourne are now living happy lives by the sea.

RSPCA officers were called to an industrial estate in Lister Road in July 2021 after locals raised concerns over the animals’ welfare.

The charity’s inspectors and police officers forced entry to the caravan and discovered a mix of Labradors, Dachshunds and French Bulldogs living in a ‘state of squalor’, according to Sussex Police.

In total, one dog and 35 puppies were found living in ‘filthy, hazardous conditions’ and, following a vet visit, some tested positive for campylobacter – a lethal disease that causes diarrhoea and can spread to humans.

Pepper before (left) and after (right) finding a home. Photo: RSPCA

The RSPCA worked ‘round-the-clock’ to nurse the dogs back to health but, despite their best efforts, two sadly died, the charity confirmed.

Micaela Anderson-Letts, a 35-year-old woman from Middlesex, was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, according to Sussex Police. She was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months. She was also given an animal banning order which lasts until further notice, and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

The dogs that survived were placed into loving foster homes, with RSPCA Inspector Georgina Bowles and her family even taking some in themselves.

“Sadly one of the puppies [I] was due to foster passed away, which was really upsetting,” Inspector Bowles said.

Eddie before (left) and after (right) finding a home. Photo: RSPCA

“We ended up taking three of the Dachshund puppies home for a few weeks and while my mum was around she fell in love with Pepper (pictured) and ended up fostering her. Needless to say, Pepper never left!

“My brother, Rhys, also offered to help and he took in Eddie, one of the Labrador puppies (pictured).

“Eddie was really poorly with suspected campylobacter and giardia (a parasite that causes intestinal infection) and his brother sadly passed away. Eddie was suffering from diarrhoea and sickness and had to be hospitalised and put on a drip but thankfully he was a little fighter and he pulled through.

“Now Pepper and Eddie are both part of the family and they get to see each other regularly which is lovely.

"They both live by the sea and are the perfect examples of a rags to riches story’ now living fabulous, healthy and happy lives with people who love them.”

Inspector Bowles’ mum, Ellen Ashwood, from Hastings, said Pepper is ‘such a character’ and is ‘living life to the full’.

Eddie is now a ‘happy and healthy’ three-year-old living in Hastings with Rhys Bowles and his girlfriend Willow Ritchie. But the couple had a difficult first year with the youngster.

Willow said: “When Eddie first came to us he was only around five to seven-weeks-old; he should have been with his mum. We had a lot of health problems initially and then the first year we had behavioural difficulties, too.

“Eddie really struggled settling on his own and he hated sleeping alone, he was also very barky which was difficult to manage.

"We spoke to our vet and they felt it was because he’d missed out on that vital time with his mum as a tiny pup.

“Thankfully we were able to work through it and now he’s a really happy, healthy dog and all-round good boy!"