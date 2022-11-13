Crowds of people attended the event which began in Terminus Road with a parade of representatives from the military, ex-service personnel, emergency services and other organisations.

They led the procession along Cornfield Road to the war memorial where the service began. Among those attending was Eastbourne mayor Councillor Pat Rodohan together with MP Caroline Ansell and representatives from both the borough council and East Sussex County Council.

The thanksgiving service was also accompanied by musicians and included a two-minute silence at 11am, along with the official wreath laying. The commemoration event concluded with the continuation of the parade by ex-military personnel past the war memorial via South Street.

