Eastbourne residents baffled as unexplained flying object spotted flying over town

Residents have been left baffled after an unexplained flying object was spotted flying over Eastbourne.

By Sam Pole
Published 12th May 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 12:02 BST

Resident Richard Willis snapped the picture of the object flyover overhead in Langney on Thursday, May 11.

Since posting the picture and video online, many local residents have had their say on the object in question.

On Facebook, Przemo Wydra said: “It wasn’t me lol, Looks like flying wings drone, could be private or police.”

Residents have been left baffled after an unexplained flying object was spotted flying over Eastbourne.

Perrie Hart, thought the object was more of an animal, rather than an object.

She said: “That’s a gliding seagull.”

Josh Bashford also thought it was an animal saying: “That’s a Pigeon.”

Becki JP however thought it was something totally different.

She said: “It could be a Red Arrow.”

Becki’s guess comes from the fact that the Red Arrows will be coming to town as part of the Airbourne show.

Both Sussex Police and Eastbourne Borough Council have been approached for comment.

What do you think the object is, let us know by emailing [email protected]

