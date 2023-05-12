Eastbourne residents baffled as unexplained flying object spotted flying over town

Residents have been left baffled after an unexplained flying object was spotted flying over Eastbourne.

Resident Richard Willis snapped the picture of the object flyover overhead in Langney on Thursday, May 11.

Since posting the picture and video online, many local residents have had their say on the object in question.

On Facebook, Przemo Wydra said: “It wasn’t me lol, Looks like flying wings drone, could be private or police.”

Perrie Hart, thought the object was more of an animal, rather than an object.

She said: “That’s a gliding seagull.”

Josh Bashford also thought it was an animal saying: “That’s a Pigeon.”

Becki JP however thought it was something totally different.

She said: “It could be a Red Arrow.”

Becki’s guess comes from the fact that the Red Arrows will be coming to town as part of the Airbourne show.

Both Sussex Police and Eastbourne Borough Council have been approached for comment.