A one-metre-high fence has been erected. A Coastal Safety Partnership spokesperson said: “The new fence is being put in place to remind visitors to stay away from the cliff edge following concerns about rock falls and increasing incidents of some visitors standing close to the cliff edge to take photographs. Installing the fence will also enable grass and other flora to regenerate without impairing the beauty of the area or obscuring the views out to sea.”

Many people had their say on the Eastbourne Herald Facebook page.

Hannah Morley said: “May as well paint a white line! Arlington reservoir uses natural fencing from the coppiced wood, which would be movable, more effective, and way more difficult to duck under/step over.”

Beachy Head rope fence (photo by ESCC)

Sharon Hunter said she had seen people ignore the fence so was not sure it would work at stopping people. Others pointed out that some will just step over it.

David Weller said “Complete waste of time and money, the sort of people who go close to the edge would ignore [it]’.

Joy Rogers added: “I would have thought that driving fence posts into chalk would create the ideal conditions for the chalk to crack and cause it to fall.”

Many residents suggested signs and others said it was a matter of common sense, with Sarah Johnson joking: “Oh no! It’s a cliff edge and I need a fence to show me it’s dangerous!”

However, Max Monaghan said: “Fantastic! It’s looks great and is a indicator to stay back from the edge.”