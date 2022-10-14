Eastbourne residents criticise Beachy Head rope fence
People have questioned how useful a new rope fence which has been put up for safety reasons at Beachy Head will be.
A one-metre-high fence has been erected. A Coastal Safety Partnership spokesperson said: “The new fence is being put in place to remind visitors to stay away from the cliff edge following concerns about rock falls and increasing incidents of some visitors standing close to the cliff edge to take photographs. Installing the fence will also enable grass and other flora to regenerate without impairing the beauty of the area or obscuring the views out to sea.”
Many people had their say on the Eastbourne Herald Facebook page.
Hannah Morley said: “May as well paint a white line! Arlington reservoir uses natural fencing from the coppiced wood, which would be movable, more effective, and way more difficult to duck under/step over.”
Sharon Hunter said she had seen people ignore the fence so was not sure it would work at stopping people. Others pointed out that some will just step over it.
David Weller said “Complete waste of time and money, the sort of people who go close to the edge would ignore [it]’.
Joy Rogers added: “I would have thought that driving fence posts into chalk would create the ideal conditions for the chalk to crack and cause it to fall.”
Many residents suggested signs and others said it was a matter of common sense, with Sarah Johnson joking: “Oh no! It’s a cliff edge and I need a fence to show me it’s dangerous!”
However, Max Monaghan said: “Fantastic! It’s looks great and is a indicator to stay back from the edge.”
A spokesperson for the Coastal Safety Partnership said: “The fence has been installed to act as a visible reminder to visitors to stay a safe distance from the cliff edge. It will also help aid environmental recovery on the clifftop by enabling grass and other flora to regenerate. The same approach has been used on the cliffs at Seaford Head and has proven to be effective while not obscuring the views out to sea.”