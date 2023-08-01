Eastbourne residents voice their concerns over ‘upsetting’ licencing plans at Eastbourne Borough Football Club

Eastbourne Borough have placed an application to change the licencing at its ground at Priory Lane to allow the club to hold hold events for up to 2000 people every Saturday, Sunday and Bank holiday's.

There is also a request to change the alcohol licence to allow the sale of alcohol up to 1AM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the application has been met with some strong opposition from the local community.

Eastbourne residents have voiced their concerns about a proposal at Eastbourne Borough Football Club. Picture: Eastbourne Borough Football Club

David Maddison said: “Most of the residents were only made aware of it (the application) on July 22 when objections to this application had to be in by the July 25 by post and the 31st for those objecting via email, a very tight window having only been made aware of the application.

"This is extremely upsetting and stressful for all of the residents living close to the Football ground, many of whom are elderly and infirm.”

"It is a fact of life in today's society that such events encourage antisocial behaviour, use and sale of drugs, and sharp degradation of the local area, arguments with the local residents over parking violence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents Margarita Ivanova also agreed to the objection stating that it will be very upsetting to local residents.

She said: "As a resident who lives next to the sports club I am very concerned with the project and strongly object to the application being granted, as it will have detrimental effect on the local environment and residents, both elderly and families with young children.

“Lots of the residents are elderly, some have serious disabilities and health problems;

“The proposed events would produce a lot of noise, which will cause considerable level of stress and reduction to their quality of life;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Live outdoor events such as plays, gigs and films, and extended opening and alcohol licensing on and off the premises until 1am are miles away from the original purpose of Langney Sports Club, and is unacceptable for a residential area anyway.

“It is not only the immediate area that would be affected by the increased traffic and noise levels.

"Unfortunately, local people (some of whom are elderly, infirm or disabled) and their well-being were completely ignored. There were no consultations with us prior to the application.

"All my neighbours are very upset and concerned and lots of them have contacted our local councillors."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following concerns from residents, New Sports owner Simon Leslie and CEO Alan Williams will be hosting a meeting to discuss the plans with local residents.

In a statement, the club wrote: “Mr Simon Leslie (new owner) and Mr Alan Williams (new CEO) are inviting our neighbourhood residents to a meeting at the club on Wednesday the 2nd August at 7:30pm.

“The meeting is to discuss the recent application to amend the club licence and to give everyone the correct information, not the current information that is being distributed by other individuals.