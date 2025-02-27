Eastbourne restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
An Eastbourne restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mr Hau's Oriental Express, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 213 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Eastbourne's 257 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 196 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
