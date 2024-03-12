Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Tuesday (March 19), an Eastbourne Borough Council licensing panel is due to consider a premises licence application from Himalayan Fusion, a restaurant based at 128 Seaside Road.

The restaurant is seeking permission for on- and off-sales of alcohol between 10am and 10.30pm, seven days a week, or until 1am on New Year’s Eve. Its normal opening hours would be between 10am and 11pm.

It had initially sought permission for an additional hour of alcohol sales (until 11.30pm), but withdrew this request during the application process.

128 Seaside Road, Eastbourne. Image via Google Maps.

The application is coming before the panel in light of objections from a local resident. This resident, whose name is redacted in meeting papers, argues the sale of alcohol would increase noise pollution and antisocial behaviour in the area.

But these concerns are not shared by Sussex Police, which has raised no objections subject to conditions agreed with the applicant. These conditions would require alcohol to be sold only with food, either through sit down meals or takeaways.

The restaurant will also be required to have a CCTV system in place and prevent customers from taking drinks outside.