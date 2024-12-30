Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A retired police dog who saved a man’s life while out on a walk has been honoured with a top award.

German Shepherd Bear was out walking with his owners – both retired police officers – to celebrate his 12th birthday when he located a missing vulnerable man and helped lead him to safety.

Bear and his owner, Julia Pope, were presented with the Thin Blue Paw Foundation’s Lifesaver Award at a special ceremony at Sussex Police HQ, in Lewes, on Monday, December 23.

The Thin Blue Paw Foundation is a charity which supports, rehabilitates, celebrates and protects both working and retired police dogs across the UK. The charity celebrates the bravery, dedication and skill of police dogs by giving out special awards.

Bear with his award

Bear served as a general purpose police dog with Sussex Police until he retired in 2020 and was adopted by fellow officer Julia.

Julia, her husband Ian, and Bear were out walking in the South Downs, near Eastbourne, on November 28 when Bear sprang into action, leading them to a man who had fallen over in some dense undergrowth, according to the Thin Blue Paw Foundation.

Police had already been searching for the man but had been unable to locate him, so Julia helped him to his feet and Bear led them to safety, the foundation said.

Julia described the award as ‘amazing and completely unexpected’.

She said: “Bear found several people during his working life who probably wouldn’t have survived without him, but he and his handler never got any recognition at the time because they were simply doing their job.

“For him to get this award now, in his retirement, and for his former handler, Iain, to have been there too, is very special.

"We’re all super proud of him.”

Presenting Bear with the Lifesaver Award, Thin Blue Paw Foundation trustee and co-founder Kieran Stanbridge said: “Bear dedicated years of his life to vital police work and his quick actions and calm nature in this scenario showed that he still has a nose for the job.

“At his age and after everything he’s been through, to save a man’s life is testament to the incredible skill and instinct that these dogs have.

"He’s a true hero and the perfect recipient of our Lifesaver Award.”