Eastbourne RNLI aid coastguard and police in late night tasking
and live on Freeview channel 276
Crews were called to aid Newhaven lifeboats, local coastguard, the police as well as coastguard helicopter 163.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne’s RNLI said: Our volunteer crew were paged at 9.20pm on Monday, January 29 and requested to launch both of our lifeboats by Solent Coastguard.
“Launching the D Class Inshore lifeboat 'David H' from the station at Fishermans Green and the Trent Class All weather lifeboat 'Henry Heys Ducksworth' from Sovereign Harbour both boats reported on service and were tasked to assist in a multi agency search joining Newhaven lifeboat, coastguard helicopter 163, local coastguards and police.
“After an extensive search in darkness and poor sea conditions the crews were stood down with nothing found.
“Both boats were then refueled, washed down and made ready for service at 0100.
“This was the 11th tasking for the station this year.”