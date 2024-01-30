Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crews were called to aid Newhaven lifeboats, local coastguard, the police as well as coastguard helicopter 163.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Eastbourne’s RNLI said: Our volunteer crew were paged at 9.20pm on Monday, January 29 and requested to launch both of our lifeboats by Solent Coastguard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Launching the D Class Inshore lifeboat 'David H' from the station at Fishermans Green and the Trent Class All weather lifeboat 'Henry Heys Ducksworth' from Sovereign Harbour both boats reported on service and were tasked to assist in a multi agency search joining Newhaven lifeboat, coastguard helicopter 163, local coastguards and police.

Volunteer crews from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called to sea in the late hours of Monday (January 29) evening. Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

“After an extensive search in darkness and poor sea conditions the crews were stood down with nothing found.

“Both boats were then refueled, washed down and made ready for service at 0100.