Eastbourne RNLI were called to assist an injured member of the emergency services on Monday, April 24.

At 7.35pm crew members of the RNLI were called to deal with an emergency incident at sea involving an injury sustained by a member of the Birling Gap Coastguard team.

The team member slipped and broke their ankle after being tasked to assist the police with an incident earlier in the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the RNLI took the coastguard member to the hospital where he was treated at the A&E.

Eastbourne RNLI were called to assist an injured member of the emergency services on Monday, April 24.

In a statement, Eastbourne RNLI said: The crew were requested to launch the Inshore Lifeboat and tasked to assist a member of the Emergency Services who had sustained an injury assisting with an earlier incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you're visiting the coast, take care, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.