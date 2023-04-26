Edit Account-Sign Out
Eastbourne RNLI called to assist injured person at sea

Eastbourne RNLI were called to assist an injured member of the emergency services on Monday, April 24.

By Sam Pole
Published 26th Apr 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 18:04 BST

At 7.35pm crew members of the RNLI were called to deal with an emergency incident at sea involving an injury sustained by a member of the Birling Gap Coastguard team.

The team member slipped and broke their ankle after being tasked to assist the police with an incident earlier in the day.

Members of the RNLI took the coastguard member to the hospital where he was treated at the A&E.

Eastbourne RNLI were called to assist an injured member of the emergency services on Monday, April 24.
Eastbourne RNLI were called to assist an injured member of the emergency services on Monday, April 24.

In a statement, Eastbourne RNLI said: The crew were requested to launch the Inshore Lifeboat and tasked to assist a member of the Emergency Services who had sustained an injury assisting with an earlier incident.”

If you're visiting the coast, take care, especially along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.

If you see someone in danger, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

Related topics:Eastbourne RNLIBirling Gap CoastguardEmergency services