Eastbourne RNLI called to assist yachts in trouble

The volunteer crew at Eastbourne RNLI had a busy start to their morning on Monday, September 18 with two taskings.
By Sam Pole
Published 20th Sep 2023, 11:59 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Their pagers went off at 3am after being tasked to take over the tow of a broken down ten metre yacht that Newhaven RNLI were towing.

They met up with the Newhaven Lifeboat and the casualty vessel near Holywell and transferred a crew member aboard the casualty vessel before towing the vessel into the safety of Sovereign harbour.

They were paged again at 9.18am to reports of a ten metres yacht close to shore off Hastings after members of the public called in concerns as it was being moved around a lot due to the challenging sea conditions.

The volunteer crew at Eastbourne RNLI had a busy start to their morning on Monday, September 18 with two taskings. Picture: Eastbourne RNLIThe volunteer crew at Eastbourne RNLI had a busy start to their morning on Monday, September 18 with two taskings. Picture: Eastbourne RNLI
The volunteer crew at Eastbourne RNLI had a busy start to their morning on Monday, September 18 with two taskings. Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

Working alongside coastguard rescue teams and the Hastings RNLI, the crew arrived on scene to find the yacht with two anchor lines out and attached to a buoy. No people were on board the vessel and with no risk to life both lifeboats were stood down.

