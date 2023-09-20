The volunteer crew at Eastbourne RNLI had a busy start to their morning on Monday, September 18 with two taskings.

Their pagers went off at 3am after being tasked to take over the tow of a broken down ten metre yacht that Newhaven RNLI were towing.

They met up with the Newhaven Lifeboat and the casualty vessel near Holywell and transferred a crew member aboard the casualty vessel before towing the vessel into the safety of Sovereign harbour.

They were paged again at 9.18am to reports of a ten metres yacht close to shore off Hastings after members of the public called in concerns as it was being moved around a lot due to the challenging sea conditions.

