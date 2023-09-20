Eastbourne RNLI called to assist yachts in trouble
Their pagers went off at 3am after being tasked to take over the tow of a broken down ten metre yacht that Newhaven RNLI were towing.
They met up with the Newhaven Lifeboat and the casualty vessel near Holywell and transferred a crew member aboard the casualty vessel before towing the vessel into the safety of Sovereign harbour.
They were paged again at 9.18am to reports of a ten metres yacht close to shore off Hastings after members of the public called in concerns as it was being moved around a lot due to the challenging sea conditions.
Working alongside coastguard rescue teams and the Hastings RNLI, the crew arrived on scene to find the yacht with two anchor lines out and attached to a buoy. No people were on board the vessel and with no risk to life both lifeboats were stood down.