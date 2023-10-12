BREAKING
Eastbourne RNLI called to help yacht suffering from engine failure

Volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI were called out to assist a 30 foot yacht which had suffered from engine failure.
By Sam Pole
Published 12th Oct 2023, 07:41 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 07:42 BST
The volunteer crew were paged at 1.30am on Tuesday, October 10 and requested to launch the All weather lifeboat to take over the tow of a 30 foot yacht which hd suffered from engine failure from volunteers from Rye RNLI.

Once on the scene the crew took over the tow and brought the yacht into the safety of Sovereign Harbour before being stood down just after 5am.

