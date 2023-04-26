Eastbourne RNLI called to incident to aid police and local coastguards at sea

Eastbourne RNLI were called to help police and local coastguards with an incident at sea.

On Monday, April 24 volunteers from the RNLI crew were paged to an incident at 4.30pm.

They were requested to launch the Inshore Lifeboat and tasked to assist Police and Local Coastguards with an incident.

After a positive outcome the Lifeboat and crew were stood down and returned to station.

This was the sixth call out for the new Inshore Lifeboat D876. 'David H'

Crews were also called out to an incident on Sunday, April 23 at 8.15am

They were requested to launch the Inshore Lifeboat and tasked to reports of unidentified objects in the water off Sovereign Harbour that were causing concern.

The objects on scene were identified as fishing marker buoys.

The call out was put down as a false alarm with good intent.

