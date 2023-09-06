Eastbourne RNLI called to rescue paddleboarders near Beachy Head lighthouse
Volunteers from the RNLI were paged twice on Monday, September 4 to help with incidents at sea.
The volunteer crew were paged to the first incident at 3.30pm after reports of shouts for help near Beachy Head lighthouse.
The crew launched an inshore lifeboat and working alongside local coastguard teams and Newhaven RNLI's all weather boat found two paddleboarders needing assistance.
Following the tasking, both people in distress were taken back to safety at Holywell.
Crews were then called to the second tasking of the day when they took over the towing of a vessel from Newhaven RNLI and bring the vessel into Sovereign Harbour.
Back in April it was confirmed that Eastbourne RNLI’s Diamond Jubilee lifeboat would be moved to Kent as the boat is ‘more suited to the service calls there’.
Despite this, the station did receive a new D Class Inshore Lifeboat, named ‘The David H’.