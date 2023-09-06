BREAKING
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested

Eastbourne RNLI called to rescue paddleboarders near Beachy Head lighthouse

Volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI were called to help paddleboarders in distress near Beachy Head lighthouse.
By Sam Pole
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:25 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Volunteers from the RNLI were paged twice on Monday, September 4 to help with incidents at sea.

The volunteer crew were paged to the first incident at 3.30pm after reports of shouts for help near Beachy Head lighthouse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crew launched an inshore lifeboat and working alongside local coastguard teams and Newhaven RNLI's all weather boat found two paddleboarders needing assistance.

Most Popular
Volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI were called to help paddleboarders in distress near Beachy Head lighthouse.Volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI were called to help paddleboarders in distress near Beachy Head lighthouse.
Volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI were called to help paddleboarders in distress near Beachy Head lighthouse.

Following the tasking, both people in distress were taken back to safety at Holywell.

Crews were then called to the second tasking of the day when they took over the towing of a vessel from Newhaven RNLI and bring the vessel into Sovereign Harbour.

Back in April it was confirmed that Eastbourne RNLI’s Diamond Jubilee lifeboat would be moved to Kent as the boat is ‘more suited to the service calls there’.

Despite this, the station did receive a new D Class Inshore Lifeboat, named ‘The David H’.

Related topics:Eastbourne RNLIVolunteersKent