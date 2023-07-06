NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Several people injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Eastbourne RNLI called to swimmer in distress by pier

Crews from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called out to an incident of a swimmer in distress by the pier.
By Sam Pole
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 11:23 BST

Volunteer crews from the RNLI were called at 1pm on Wednesday, July 6 after Solent Coastguard received a 999 call reporting a person in distress in the sea west of Eastbourne Pier.Crews from Eastbourne’s RNLI launched the Inshore lifeboat and made their way to the last reported location of the casualty. Whilst on route they received an update from a Coastguard Rescue team who had eyes on the casualty advising that the casualty was actually a swimmer with a swim buoy.The crew continued to the location and checked on the swimmer to be sure they were OK. Once they had confirmed the person didn't need assistance, they were stood down and returned to the station.The call was deemed to be a ‘false alarm with good intent’ by the RNLI team.

Crews from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called out to an incident of a swimmer in distress by the pier. Picture: Eastbourne RNLICrews from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called out to an incident of a swimmer in distress by the pier. Picture: Eastbourne RNLI
Crews from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called out to an incident of a swimmer in distress by the pier. Picture: Eastbourne RNLI
Related topics:RNLIEastbourne RNLI