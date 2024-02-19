Eastbourne RNLI crew member to compete in Ironbourne Triathlon to raise money for lifeboat station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ben Saunders is aiming to complete the Ironbourne middle distance triathlon in July to raise funds for Eastbourne Lifeboat station.

Ben has also created a fundraiser to help raise money which, as of writing, has raised £260 from a total of six donations to his fundraising page.

Ben said: “I’m proud to say that I am a member of RNLI Eastbourne’s Lifeboat Volunteer Crew. I have been a part of the team since June 2022 and have received continuous training on operating our two lifeboats. All of the work done by the RNLI is entirely funded by donations and without it we wouldn’t be able to carry out our lifesaving work.

“I have set myself the challenge of completing the Ironbourne middle distance triathlon in July this year to raise funds for Eastbourne Lifeboat station. Equivalent to a half Ironman this is no easy task and will be an incredible challenge for myself. In doing so I hope to raise awareness of the work we do at Eastbourne and across the RNLI as a whole.

“If you are able to contribute, it is greatly appreciated and would be used to help run and maintain our lifesaving equipment.”