Eastbourne RNLI crews called to aid coastguard with person in ‘difficulty in the water’

Volunteer crews from Eastbourne RNLI were called to a aid a person ‘in difficulty in the water’.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 16th Feb 2024, 15:33 GMT
Crews were on hand to assist Solant Coastguard as well as Eastbourne Coastguard on Thursday, February 15.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the RNLI said: “At 11.25am Solent Coastguard requested the immediate launch of our D Class 'David H' to a report a person in difficulty in the water.

“The Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) was quickly on scene and located the casualty.

Picture: Daniel Baldock
Picture: Daniel Baldock

“The crew of three hastily pulled the casualty from the water onto the ILB. The casualty was then handed to Eastbourne Coastguard and other Emergency services waiting on the beach.

“The D Class crew were then stood down and re-tasked to a black object in the water off Eastbourne Pier. After a search of the area it was discovered to be a marker buoy.

“With no further tasking's the crew were stood down and returned to station.”

