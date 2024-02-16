Eastbourne RNLI crews called to aid coastguard with person in ‘difficulty in the water’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crews were on hand to assist Solant Coastguard as well as Eastbourne Coastguard on Thursday, February 15.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the RNLI said: “At 11.25am Solent Coastguard requested the immediate launch of our D Class 'David H' to a report a person in difficulty in the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) was quickly on scene and located the casualty.

Picture: Daniel Baldock

“The crew of three hastily pulled the casualty from the water onto the ILB. The casualty was then handed to Eastbourne Coastguard and other Emergency services waiting on the beach.

“The D Class crew were then stood down and re-tasked to a black object in the water off Eastbourne Pier. After a search of the area it was discovered to be a marker buoy.