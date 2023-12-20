Volunteers from Eastbourne’s RNLI got into the festive spirit with their annual carol event.

The Eastbourne RNLI volunteer crew held the annual Carols with the crew on Sunday, December 17, arriving aboard the Trent Class All Weather lifeboat before gathering in front of around two hundred people who had gathered to join in the festive fun.

Lifeboat operations manager Carl Pocock gave an opening address welcoming everyone and thanking them for coming before handing over to Father Robert Coates, the station padre who gave small speech before the opening carols.

Three of of the crew read poems in between carols and after a rousing rendition of 'We Wish You a Merry Christmas' where afterwards there was a chance to talk to the crew and have a look around the Lifeboat before the crowds departed.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said: “We would like to thank everyone who came out to support the event today.”

