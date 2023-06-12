Eastbourne RNLI launch both boats to assist vessels in distress at Bexhill

They launched the D class inshore lifeboat with four crew on board and made their way across the bay to Bexhill. Working with a local Coastguard team they located the seven metre vessel with four people on board. They carried out an initial assessment of the situation. The seven metre vessel had broken down and a second vessel with one person on board who had tried to assist had also broken down. Two of the people of the seven metre vessel were starting to feel unwell,Helm Thomas Mele said: “Due to the situation, fading light, ebbing tide and two casualties starting to feel unwell we decided the best course of action was to commence a tow back to Sovereign Harbour whilst asking for the all-weather lifeboat to assist and take over the two when on scene.”The crew requested the assistance of the all-weather lifeboat Diamond Jubilee whilst establishing a tow of both vessels to prevent them from causing a hazard to other vessels. The all-weather lifeboat launched and made way to the inshore lifeboat's location. Once on scene the casualties feeling unwell were taken on board the all-weather lifeboat before the crew aboard the Diamond Jubilee took over the tow of both casualty vessels.They reached Sovereign Harbour just after 9pm. The all-weather lifeboat brought the seven metre vessel into the locks and the inshore lifeboat took the other vessel into the locks.