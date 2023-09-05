Eastbourne RNLI launch lifeboat to aid person in distress
and live on Freeview channel 276
At 7.30pm on Saturday, September 2 volunteers crews from Eastbourne RNLI were paged to a report of a person needing assistance in the water near splash point.
The crew then quickly launched the D Class Inshore lifeboat and were on the scene to attend the incident.
The person in distress was then taken out of the water and in to the care of local coastguards and paramedics by the time the crew arrived at the location.
Once it had been established there was nobody else needing assistance the crew were stood down and returned to station.
Back in April it was confirmed that Eastbourne RNLI’s Diamond Jubilee lifeboat would be moved to Kent as the boat is ‘more suited to the service calls there’.
Despite this, the station did receive a new D Class Inshore Lifeboat, named ‘The David H’, which replaced the outgoing ‘Lawrence and Percy Hobbs’ vessel.