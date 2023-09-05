Volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI were called to aid a person in distress at the weekend.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 7.30pm on Saturday, September 2 volunteers crews from Eastbourne RNLI were paged to a report of a person needing assistance in the water near splash point.

The crew then quickly launched the D Class Inshore lifeboat and were on the scene to attend the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The person in distress was then taken out of the water and in to the care of local coastguards and paramedics by the time the crew arrived at the location.

Volunteers from Eastbourne RNLI were called to aid a person in distress at the weekend. Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

Once it had been established there was nobody else needing assistance the crew were stood down and returned to station.

Back in April it was confirmed that Eastbourne RNLI’s Diamond Jubilee lifeboat would be moved to Kent as the boat is ‘more suited to the service calls there’.