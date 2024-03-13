Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday, March 8, volunteers from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called to help search for a person missing in the vicinity of Eastbourne pier.

After arriving on the scene and going through a thorough search, the person was located and was in the care of Eastbourne’s Coastguard.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the RNLI stated: “At 2.39pm on Friday, March 8, our D-Class lifeboat 'David H' was tasked to search for a missing person in the vicinity of Eastbourne Pier.

A lifeboat from Eastbourne’s RNLI was launched to help in the search of a missing close to the pier. Picture: Eastbourne RNLI

"Volunteers responded to their pagers and the boat was launched and made best speed to the search area.

"Fortunately just as the Inshore Lifeboat arrived on scene the person was located and was in the care of Eastbourne Coastguard.”