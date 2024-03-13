Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat launched to help search for missing person
On Friday, March 8, volunteers from Eastbourne’s RNLI were called to help search for a person missing in the vicinity of Eastbourne pier.
After arriving on the scene and going through a thorough search, the person was located and was in the care of Eastbourne’s Coastguard.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the RNLI stated: “At 2.39pm on Friday, March 8, our D-Class lifeboat 'David H' was tasked to search for a missing person in the vicinity of Eastbourne Pier.
"Volunteers responded to their pagers and the boat was launched and made best speed to the search area.
"Fortunately just as the Inshore Lifeboat arrived on scene the person was located and was in the care of Eastbourne Coastguard.”
If you see anyone putting themselves at risk, or if someone’s life is in immediate danger call and ask for the Coastguard straight away.